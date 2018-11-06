Sri Lanka v England: Ben Foakes leads recovery after top-order collapse

Foakes came to the crease with the score on 103-5

First Test, Galle (Day one) England 321-8: Foakes 87, Curran 48; Perera 4-70 Sri Lanka: Yet to bat Scorecard

Debutant Ben Foakes' impressive 87 not out led England's recovery after another batting collapse on day one of the first Test against Sri Lanka.

England lost five wickets before lunch as poor shot selection saw them slip to the perilous position of 103-5 after winning the toss in Galle.

But wicketkeeper Foakes' 184-ball knock took England to 321-8 at the close.

Sam Curran scored 48 in a partnership of 88 with 25-year-old Foakes, who also put on 61 with Jos Buttler.

Foakes was one of two England debutants in the team - along with opener Rory Burns, who took Alastair Cook's place at the top of the order - while bowler Stuart Broad was left out.

Burns was out for nine in the third over and when four more wickets fell in the morning session it looked as though England could be bowled out for a small total.

But Foakes, Buttler and Curran showed greater patience than the top order and guided their team to a much-improved position, which gives England a platform in the match on a spinning wicket.

Foakes turns tables on opening day

Foakes is England's third wicketkeeper in their last three Tests

Foakes came to the crease for the first time in Test cricket shortly before lunch despite batting at number seven, having seen the top order perform poorly before him.

The wicketkeeper-batsman was only brought into the squad as a late replacement when Jonny Bairstow was injured during the one-day series.

But in comparison to those that came and swiftly went before him, he was mature, calm and accumulated runs carefully early in his innings.

At first batting alongside Buttler, he blocked good deliveries and was content to work the ball into the outfield, so it was not until his 44th ball that he hit his first boundary in Tests.

The Surrey player used his feet to greater effect and hit boundaries all around the wicket as he grew into his innings and he was especially impressive in the way he rotated the strike by using his feet to nudge the ball into the leg-side off the spinners.

When Buttler edged Perera behind England were 164-6 but once again Curran showed his worth as a batsman at number eight.

As he did in the summer series against India, his defence looked solid and he also hit three big sixes from loose deliveries from the spinners.

Surrey team-mates Foakes and Curran were together for 200 balls for their 88 runs and, in contrast to the poor batting earlier in the day, looked at home in the Test-match environment.

Curran fell to mystery spinner Akila Dananjaya, edging to first slip Dinesh Chandimal when playing expansively, but Adil Rashid then added a 38-ball 35 to help England to a score that arguably means they had the better of the opening day.

Attacking approach leads to familiar collapse

Before the Test, captain Joe Root said his team needed to be "bolder" and more "courageous" in their approach and in the morning session they seemed intent on playing in an attacking manner.

They lost two wickets in two balls in the third over, with Burns caught down the leg side and number three Moeen Ali bowled first ball, both dismissed by seamer Suranga Lakmal.

That brought captain Root to the crease and he looked keen to advance down the pitch and attack, hitting four fours in nine balls early on in his innings.

Root put on 62 from 81 balls with opener Keaton Jennings, with the run rate at one stage above five an over.

The England captain's method of coming down the pitch to Sri Lanka's spinners proved to be his downfall though, as he advanced to left-arm spinner Rangana Herath but yorked himself and was bowled.

Jennings was also busy at the crease and played a number of conventional and reverse sweeps in reaching 46 from 53 balls - his highest score since being recalled to the team in the summer - but was then out playing a poor cut shot to a ball that went on to hit leg stump from Dilruwan Perera.

The off-spinner then claimed the wicket of Ben Stokes as the all-rounder also tried to sweep but left his stumps exposed and was bowled around his legs.

Analysis

Former England captain Michael Vaughan on The Cricket Social

On the subcontinent, I have no idea why you would go for this risky approach. It's like playing against Barcelona with no centre-halves.

The biggest culprit is the captain Root. He's too good. When he plays in that frantic fashion, it sends a signal to the rest of the team that this is how to play.

He has not sent the right message to his team.

He does not need to take so many risks. Just sit in a bunker and play your shots when you can.