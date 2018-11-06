Matt Taylor: Gloucestershire pace bowler signs new three-year deal

Matt Taylor's best County Championship figures last season were 5-81 against Glamorgan

Gloucestershire pace bowler Matt Taylor has signed a new three-year contract to keep him with the county until 2021.

The left-armer, 24, took 46 wickets in County Championship Division Two last season, at an average of 25.46.

He is the younger brother of all-rounder Jack Taylor, who agreed a new deal with the club last month.

"After making some great progress as a squad this season I am excited to see what we can achieve over the next few years," Matt Taylor said.