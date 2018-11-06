Will Beer: Sussex leg-spinner signs new contract for 2019

Will Beer is Sussex's leading wicket taker in T20 cricket with 84 victims in 105 appearances

Sussex leg-spinner Will Beer has signed a new, undisclosed-length contract.

The new deal for 2019 will take 30-year-old Beer into a 12th season with his native county.

One-day specialist Beer has played in 53 List A games for Sussex, as well as making 216 first-class appearances.

"Opportunities were a bit limited for him last year with injury and the make-up of the side, but his attitude was outstanding. It's great to have him re-sign," said head coach Jason Gillespie.

Beer was a key member of the Sussex side beaten in the T20 Blast final by Worcestershire, and was also in the team that won the 2009 Twenty20 Cup.

"I have never been as excited to be a Sussex player as I am now," said Beer. "This is testament to the environment that has been created over the past year.

"Last year was a great stepping stone to hopefully an even better season in 2019 and hopefully we can reward the Sussex faithful with a trophy or two."