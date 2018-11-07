Ben Stokes: Durham and England all-rounder helps fund under-16s Dubai trip

Ben Stokes is currently with the England Test side in Sri Lanka

England all-rounder Ben Stokes has donated a "significant" sum to help Durham's under-16 side fund their trip to Dubai in the Ramada Gulf Cup.

Stokes, 27, played in the competition himself as a teenager, going on to represent the county across all senior formats.

"It's a fantastic opportunity for some of Durham's young guys to gain invaluable experience," Stokes said.

"It taught me a lot about myself as a cricketer and as a person."

Academy director John Windows added: "This is a top-quality tournament and the boys get a chance to experience sub-continent conditions."