Ben Stokes: Durham and England all-rounder helps fund under-16s Dubai trip
England all-rounder Ben Stokes has donated a "significant" sum to help Durham's under-16 side fund their trip to Dubai in the Ramada Gulf Cup.
Stokes, 27, played in the competition himself as a teenager, going on to represent the county across all senior formats.
"It's a fantastic opportunity for some of Durham's young guys to gain invaluable experience," Stokes said.
"It taught me a lot about myself as a cricketer and as a person."
Academy director John Windows added: "This is a top-quality tournament and the boys get a chance to experience sub-continent conditions."