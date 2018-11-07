Women's World T20: Katherine Brunt injury scare in England warm-up defeat

Brunt made her international debut in 2004

Katherine Brunt gave England an injury scare ahead of the Women's World T20 after hobbling off the field during the warm-up defeat against India in Guyana.

The 33-year-old fast bowler was only able to complete five deliveries because of her recurring back problem.

England, whose opening World T20 match is against Sri Lanka in St Lucia on Saturday, lost to India by 11 runs.

Ireland begin their campaign against Australia on Sunday and beat Sri Lanka by eight wickets in Antigua.

Brunt, who took 3-6 in the 2009 final to help England win the inaugural Women's World T20, had to be helped up to the dressing rooms on Wednesday at the National Sports Stadium.

The England management team released a statement which said: "Katherine had an injury coming into the tournament.

"We've been attempting to manage her return to action. She left the field today because she was experiencing back pain.

"She will be re-assessed in the morning upon arriving in St Lucia."

Skipper Heather Knight replaced Brunt in the attack and proved the pick of the bowlers with 2-9 from 2.1 overs.

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur struck six fours and three sixes in an unbeaten 62 from 32 balls to guide her team to 144-6 from their 20 overs.

Having seen their previous official warm-up match against Australia abandoned without a ball bowled on Saturday, World Cup winners England were 53-3 after nine overs when Knight was caught for two and they closed on 133-8, opener Dani Wyatt the fifth wicket to fall after top-scoring with 54 from 53 balls

Saturday's opponents Sri Lanka were bowled out for just 85 in 18.2 overs by Ireland, Lara Maritz taking three wickets for just one run in eight balls.

Clare Shillington made 50 from 39 balls as Ireland reached their target with 6.4 overs remaining.