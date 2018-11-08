Sri Lanka v England: Keaton Jennings his first century since debut

Keaon Jennings batted brilliantly and completed his hundred from 231 balls

First Test, Galle (day three) England 342 & 322-6 dec: Jennings 146*, Stokes 62, Foakes 37 Sri Lanka 203 & 15-0: Kushal 8 Sri Lanka need 447 runs to win Scorecard

Keaton Jennings ended his two-year wait for a Test century as England moved into a formidable position on day three of the first Test against Sri Lanka.

Jennings scored a brilliant 146 not out to allow England to declare late in the day on 322-6.

Sri Lanka closed on 15-0 and must bat the final two days for a draw or score a record 462 to win to deny England a first away win since in 13 Tests.

Jennings's century was his first since his ton on debut in 2016.

He batted patiently early on as England lost wickets in the morning session, before attacking after reaching three figures for the first time in 22 innings.

The tourists had lost Rory Burns and Moeen Ali in poor fashion before lunch, with captain Joe Root also falling, but Jennings put on 107 with Ben Stokes, 77 with Jos Buttler and 61 with Ben Foakes.

The late contributions ensured Sri Lanka must make the highest successful run chase in Test history, at a ground where the highest successful chase is just 99.

If rain does not wash out large portions of the final two days then England will likely earn their first Test win overseas since 2016.

