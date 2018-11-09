Women's World T20: Katherine Brunt ruled out with a back injury

Katherine Brunt was forced to leave the field during a warm-up match against India

ICC Women's World Twenty20 Venues: Guyana, St Lucia, Antigua Dates: 9-24 November Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary and in-play video highlights on all games on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and via the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on all England & Ireland games, plus selected other matches

England have been dealt a major blow before the Women's World Twenty20 after all-rounder Katherine Brunt was ruled out of the tournament with a back injury.

Brunt, 33, has a recurring back problem which flared up again during a warm-up game against India on Wednesday.

She will be replaced in the England squad by Fran Wilson, a member of the World Cup-winning squad of 2017.

England's first match of the tournament is on Saturday against Sri Lanka.

Wilson is not expected to be available for the opening match.

England lost to India by 11 runs in the warm-up fixture in Guyana, with fast bowler Brunt only able to complete five deliveries because of her back.

Ireland, who begin their campaign against Australia on Sunday, beat Sri Lanka by eight wickets in their warm-up match in Antigua.