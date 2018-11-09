Dane Vilas: Lancashire appoint new county captain to succeed Liam Livingstone

Dane Vilas, who can also keep wicket, has made 1,641 runs at an average of 38.16 in his 30 first-class appearances for Lancashire

Lancashire have appointed South African Dane Vilas as their new captain.

The 33-year-old was Lancashire's top County Championship run scorer in their 2018 relegation season, and succeeds Liam Livingstone, who stood down after just one year to focus on his batting.

Vilas captained the team four times in Livingstone's absence last season.

"I feel honoured and humbled. It's a privilege to be part of writing the next chapter in the club's history," said the six-times capped Test player.

"Even though I've only been part of the side for the last two years, I understand the importance of what the red rose means to supporters.

"The whole squad is determined to win back our position in Division One of the County Championship and to challenge for both white-ball competitions next year.

"Liam did a good job last season in what was a challenging year for the club. Giving him the freedom to concentrate on his own performances will get the best out of him as a batsman and that will only be good for the team."

Vilas has a Kolpak contract with Lancashire, and does not therefore count as an overseas player.

Head coach Glen Chapple added: "Dane is a vastly experienced cricketer who has the complete respect of the dressing room.

"He led the team very well in Liam's absence through injury last season. I'm confident he is the right man to be at the forefront of this group of players."