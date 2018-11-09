Women's World Twenty20: Ireland confident for opener against Australia

Laura Delany made debut for Ireland in 2010 against New Zealand

ICC Women's World Twenty20 Venues: Guyana, St Lucia, Antigua Dates: 9-24 November

Ireland hope to build on an impressive warm-up win over Sri Lanka when they start the Women's World Twenty20 against top-ranked Australia on Sunday.

The impressive eight-wicket victory was the perfect climax to preparations ahead of the Group B opener in Guyana.

"The win could not have come at a better time for us - it has instilled a lot of confidence in the group," said Ireland captain Laura Delany.

"We have to reset for Sunday and work just as hard against Australia."

Clare Shillington hit a half-century in a comfortable Antigua win against a Sri Lanka side ranked seventh in T20 world rankings and three places above Ireland.

The victory came after Ireland lost their opening warm-up game against Bangladesh by six wickets.

Delany added: "As a group we have never beaten Sri Lanka, so this in itself is a huge accomplishment for the team.

"We can't get too far ahead of ourselves as we have some very tough games ahead. We have our own targets set for each game and all I can ask is that every player plays with the freedom and confidence previously displayed."

Ireland will be making their third World T20 appearance and will also play New Zealand, India and Pakistan in the round-robin phase.

"The Sri Lanka result showed we are beginning to bring together all elements of our game - now it is all about executing those team and individual plans," said Irish coach Aaron Hamilton.

"We're not naïve about the scale of the challenge ahead, but we have to go into these games with the self-belief that we belong here on the world stage and play to the best of our abilities."