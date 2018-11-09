ICC Women's World Twenty20: Australia thrash Pakistan by 52 runs

Australia's Alyssa Healy had four dismissals to add to her 48 with the bat

ICC Women's World Twenty20 Venues: Guyana, St Lucia, Antigua Dates: 9-24 November India v New Zealand scorecard Australia v Pakistan scorecard

Favourites Australia began their Women's World Twenty20 campaign with a 52-run win over Pakistan in Guyana.

The world number one side made 165-5, with three players passing 40, and Pakistan never challenged with 113-8.

India, yet to reach a World T20 final, beat New Zealand by 34 runs after posting 194-5, captain Harmanpreet Kaur striking eight sixes in her 103.

Hosts and defending champions West Indies take on Asia Cup winners Bangladesh in Friday's late match.

Wicketkeeper and player of the match Alyssa Healy gave Australia some early momentum after they chose to bat and helped them to fifty without loss after only 34 balls.

After Healy was caught at long-on for 48 in the eighth over to leave the Australians on 72-1, Pakistan began to restrict the scoring and nearly five overs elapsed without a boundary.

Opening partner Beth Mooney also struck 48 and skipper Meg Lanning struck a six in her 41 before she was one of two wickets to fall in the final over.

Pakistan had lost three wickets by the end of the powerplay and teenage leg-spinner Georgia Wareham then took two wickets in the 12th over, both expertly pouched by Healy at the stumps.

India's Harmenpreet Kaur smashes eight sixes in century

In the tournament's opening match, also in Group B and played on the same wicket, it was a fine start from India, who lost their Asia Cup crown for the first time in June when they were beaten in the final by Bangladesh, having won the first six editions of the event.

India were 40-3 when Kaur came to the crease in the sixth over, but the 29-year-old propelled them to their highest World T20 total, only four runs short of their highest T20 score.

The leading runscorer in women's T20 internationals, Susie Bates, gave the Kiwis a positive start in reply, but her 50-ball 67 ended in the 14th over to leave her side on 98-5 and they closed on 160-9.

The tournament is comprised of two groups of five, with the top two from each forming the semi-finalists.

England, who won the inaugural competition in 2009, are in Group A and begin on Saturday against Sri Lanka.