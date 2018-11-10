Women's World Twenty20: England v Sri Lanka abandoned after St Lucia deluge

Media playback is not supported on this device England's World T20 opener rained off

ICC Women's World Twenty20 Venues: Guyana, St Lucia, Antigua Dates: 9-24 November

England's opening match in the Women's World Twenty20 against Sri Lanka was abandoned without a ball bowled after heavy rain on the island of St Lucia.

Both teams collect one point each and England's next match is on Monday against Bangladesh at the same venue.

Hosts and holders West Indies beat Bangladesh in Guyana on Friday but all the remaining matches in Group A are scheduled to be played in St Lucia.

India take on Pakistan and Australia face Ireland in Sunday's Group B games.

It was the first time, in the sixth edition of the tournament, that a Women's World T20 game has been washed out completely.