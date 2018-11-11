Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal ruled out of England series

Dinesh Chandimal scored 34 runs in two innings in the first Test

Sri Lanka v England second Test Venue: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy Dates: 14-18 November Coverage: Cricket Social and text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal has been ruled out of the rest of the Test series against England with injury, while spinner Akila Dananjaya has been reported for a suspect bowling action.

Chandimal suffered a groin injury in the 211-run defeat in the first Test.

Uncapped all-rounder Charith Asalanka has been called-up, while Suranga Lakmal will take over as captain.

Dananjaya, who took two wickets in the first Test, will be allowed to continue to play while testing is carried out.

Meanwhile, England batsman Ollie Pope will leave the tour of Sri Lanka and join the Lions for their tour against Pakistan A in the United Arab Emirates, once the second Test in Kandy starts on Wednesday.

"It is important that Ollie is playing and the selection panel felt that to aid his development the best course of action is for him to go and play for the Lions in a competitive series against Pakistan A," said England head coach Trevor Bayliss.

"Ollie needs some game time before the West Indies Test tour early next year and will get more out of playing competitively for the Lions rather than spending the next three weeks in Sri Lanka on the sidelines.

"He will get the opportunity of playing up to eight matches across all formats in the UAE."