Australia v South Africa: Tourists win by 40 runs to win one-day international series

South Africa's 40 run victory in Hobart confirmed a 2-1 one-day international series victory

Third ODI, Blundstone Arena, Hobart: Australia 280-9 (50 overs): S Marsh 106, Rabada 3-40 South Africa 320-5 (50 overs): Miller 139, Starc 2-57 South Africa won by 40 runs Scorecard

South Africa beat beleaguered Australia by 40 runs to earn a 2-1 one-day international series victory in Hobart.

Faf du Plessis and David Miller both scored centuries as the tourists set a total of 320-5 from their 50 overs.

In response, Shaun Marsh hit four sixes in scoring a 102-ball 106, but the hosts were unable to maintain their challenge and fell short on 280-9.

Australia, who ended a seven-game ODI losing streak on Friday, have now lost 18 of their past 21 ODIs.

South Africa captain Du Plessis made 125 off 114 balls, while Miller struck 139 from 108 deliveries, as the visitors put on 252 for the fourth wicket - the Proteas' biggest ODI partnership against Australia.

South Africa bowlers Kagiso Rabada (3-40) and Dale Steyn (3-45) were the pick of the tourists' bowlers and Dwaine Pretorius chipped in with two wickets, including the crucial dismissal of Marsh.

The three-match series was Australia's first at home since the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa in March.