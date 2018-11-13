Cameron Delport: All-rounder leaves Leicestershire by mutual consent
Leicestershire all-rounder Cameron Delport has left the club midway through a two-year contract.
Delport, 29, has agreed to depart by mutual consent after first moving to Grace Road in 2016.
He last played a County Championship game in April 2017, featuring mainly in limited overs matches since then.
He played in five One-Day Cup and nine T20 Blast games in 2018 - his last appearance was a second-ball duck against Birmingham Bears on 2 August.
The South African-born player has most recently been playing in the Afghan Premier League for Paktia Panthers.