Dilhara Lokuhettige: Ex-Sri Lanka all-rounder charged with corruption

Former Sri Lanka all-rounder Dilhara Lokuhettige has become the 10th player this year to be charged with corruption by the International Cricket Council.

The ICC has charged the 38-year-old with three counts of breaching the Emirates Cricket Board's (ECB) anti-corruption code.

The charges relate to the T10 Cricket League played in the UAE last year.

Lokuhettige has been provisionally suspended with immediate effect and has 14 days to respond to the charges.

He has been charged with "being party to an effort to fix" a match result, "directly soliciting" a player to breach the same article, and failing to disclose "any approaches to engage in corrupt conduct".

Lokuhettige played in nine one-day internationals and two T20 internationals between 2005 and 2013.