John Hastings: Former Durham, Worcestershire and Australia all-rounder retires

John Hastings totalled 85 appearances in English cricket for Durham and Worcestershire in all three forms of the game

Former Durham, Worcestershire and Australia all-rounder John Hastings has retired from cricket at the age of 33.

It comes after doctors told him they could not cure a mystery lung condition causing him to cough up blood.

"There was a lot of grey area long-term, whether it was causing any damage, and if there was any potential to have a fatal bleed on the field," he told the Sydney Morning Herald.

"They just really couldn't say yes or no. And I wasn't happy with that."

After seven seasons in Australia's Big Bash with Melbourne Stars, including 2017-18 as captain, he was due to play for Sydney Sixers in the 2018-19 competition, which starts in December.

He told an Australian radio station in October: "Basically every time I've been trying to gear up and get ready to bowl, I've been coughing up blood.

"It was a pretty tough little period the last five or six months, but I've come to terms with it now, and I'm pretty comfortable with where it's all at.

"I would have loved a Big Bash title. That would have been unbelievable because it's an amazing competition. We had our chances with the Stars. But it wasn't to be."

John Hastings' career details

Sydney-born Hastings, who won one Test cap against South Africa in Perth in 2012, also played 29 one-day internationals and nine T20 matches for Australia.

Hastings played in England for Durham in both 2014 and 2015, but his hopes of returning in 2016 were thwarted by a shoulder injury.

He then signed for a full season's duty with Worcestershire in 2017.

In a mid-season break to play for Australia in the Champions Trophy, he made what proved to be his final international appearance against New Zealand at Edgbaston.

But he then missed the final two months of the season when he was recalled by Cricket Australia for treatment on a foot injury.

He also played Twenty20 cricket for Kochi Tuskers Kerala, Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League.