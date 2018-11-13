Women's World Twenty20: Penalties for batters running down wicket a 'disgrace'

Media playback is not supported on this device Women’s World Twenty20 highlights: Australia thrash Ireland

Penalties for batters running down the pitch at the Women's World Twenty20 are "ridiculous" and an "absolute disgrace", says Test Match Special commentator Charles Dagnall.

Ireland and Pakistan batters have been penalised during the tournament in the West Indies.

Ex-bowler Dagnall said: "Not once have I seen penalty runs dished out for a batsman running up the pitch.

"There has to be a bit of common sense applied here."

Under the Laws of Cricket, batters cannot cause "deliberate or avoidable damage" to the pitch, and must leave the danger area - a protected section of the pitch - "immediately".

Dagnall said on the Test Match Special podcast: "I understand if there was some kind of sinister look to this - to try and rough pitches up for opposition bowlers - but I don't think that's the case here.

"It restricts the shots that you think you can go out and play. You don't want to make the batsmen play from the crease when there is no pace on the ball."

Pakistan were penalised 10 runs in Sunday's Group B defeat by India, while Ireland were penalised five runs in the nine-wicket defeat by Australia.

The players in both matches were warned by the umpires before being handed the penalties.

Former England captain Charlotte Edwards said: "You want to get to the ball before it bounces. You want to get those bowlers out of the attack. We're basically promoting that type of [slow, loopy] bowling."