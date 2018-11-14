Quiz: Name England's nine number threes since Jonathan Trott

Ben Stokes batting in the second Test
Ben Stokes made 19 in his first innings at number three

Ben Stokes became England's ninth number three in fewer than five years when he batted at first drop against Sri Lanka in Pallekele on Wednesday.

The last batsman to truly own the position was Jonathan Trott, who averaged 45.72 in 46 Tests there.

Since Trott's last Test at three - against Australia at Brisbane in 2013 - England have tried nine people.

Can you name them all in three minutes? Clue - we've already named one, and another is a nightwatchman.

