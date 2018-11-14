Indian Premier League: Mitchell Starc released by Kolkata Knight Riders 'by text'

Mitchell Starc played in all three matches as Australia lost 2-1 to South Africa in their one-day series earlier this month

Australia bowler Mitchell Starc says he has been dropped from his contract with Indian Premier League side Kolkata Knight Riders - by text message.

Starc, 28, was one of the most expensive players when he was bought by the team for £1.14m ($1.47m) in 2018.

But he did not play because of a stress fracture and has been told he will not play for them in the 2019 tournament.

"I got a text message two days ago from the owners of Kolkata saying I've been released from my contract," said Starc.

"At the moment I'll be home in April."

Starc's injury kept him out of cricket for six months and he was replaced in the Kolkata squad by England bowler Tom Curran, with the team coming third after losing in the play-offs.

The 2019 IPL auction is due to take place next month and Starc says he may miss the tournament in order to rest for the 2019 World Cup and the Ashes later that year.

"If I don't play the IPL next year it's a good opportunity to freshen up for a massive six months of cricket in the UK," he added.

"At the moment for me I just want to play as much Test and one-day cricket for Australia as I can.

"The IPL is a lovely bonus on the pay packet but if I miss that to play more Test matches, I'm taking that option."