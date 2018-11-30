Worcestershire: Alex Gidman appointed first-team coach

Kevin Sharp (left) and Alex Gidman will look to lead Worcestershire back to Division One in the County Championship

T20 Blast winners Worcestershire have made a major change to their backroom staff for the second winter running by naming Alex Gidman as first-team coach.

Gidman, 37, takes over the task of running first-team affairs from Kevin Sharp, who becomes head of player and coaches development.

"I'm extremely grateful the club see the potential in me as a first-team coach," Gidman told the club website.

"I am very excited and want to do my absolute best."

Former Gloucestershire captain Gidman first moved to Worcester near the end of his playing career in 2015.

He lasted just one of his two contracted seasons at New Road, when he was forced to retire prematurely with a finger injury in February 2016.

Gidman, who has studied psychology, turned to coaching and worked with the MCC Young Cricketers before returning as part of the reshuffle following director of cricket Steve Rhodes' departure in December.

Sharp became head coach, while Alan Richardson was brought back following his departure from Warwickshire as bowling coach.

Sharp added: "It became apparent to me that they (Gidman and Richardson) should have the responsibility of running first-team cricket.

"The time was right and they are ready. I want people to understand these two lads are ready for the next challenge."