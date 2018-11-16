Graham Clark: Durham batsman extends deal to 2021

Graham Clark made his first-class debut in 2015 and has a career-best score of 109, made in 2017

Cumbria-born batsman Graham Clark has signed a contract extension with Durham that will run to the end of the 2021 county season.

The 25-year-old has scored 1,464 first-class runs since making his debut for the county against Hampshire in 2015, and has played across all formats.

"We're happy that Graham has extended his deal," head coach Jon Lewis said.

"I am confident he will continue to demonstrate his ability over the next few seasons."

Clark added: "I'm delighted to be extending my contract with Durham and excited to help the team compete for silverware next season."