Graham Clark: Durham batsman extends deal to 2021
-
- From the section Cricket
Cumbria-born batsman Graham Clark has signed a contract extension with Durham that will run to the end of the 2021 county season.
The 25-year-old has scored 1,464 first-class runs since making his debut for the county against Hampshire in 2015, and has played across all formats.
"We're happy that Graham has extended his deal," head coach Jon Lewis said.
"I am confident he will continue to demonstrate his ability over the next few seasons."
Clark added: "I'm delighted to be extending my contract with Durham and excited to help the team compete for silverware next season."