Chris Rushworth: Durham seamer extends contract to 2020

Chris Rushworth made his first-class debut for Durham in 2010

Durham seamer Chris Rushworth has signed an extended contract until the end of 2020 season.

The Sunderland-born 32-year-old took 80 wickets across all formats in 2018 and has more than 600 in his career.

"I'm delighted to have extended my contract and still have a huge amount of passion, drive and energy to take wickets," he told Durham's website.

"We have a positive dressing room at the minute and hopefully I can use my experience to help the younger lads."