Calum Haggett: Kent seam bowler extends contract until end of 2020

Calum Haggett made his first-class debut for Kent in 2013

Kent seam bowler Calum Haggett has extended his contract at the county until the end of the 2020 season.

The 28-year-old was ever-present in Kent's run to the One-Day Cup Final last season, taking 14 wickets.

Taunton-born Haggett made his first-class debut for the county in 2013 and has taken 89 wickets since.

"I'm thrilled to commit my future to Kent," Haggett said. "This county is now my home and I feel proud to represent it."