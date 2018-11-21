Australia v India: Marcus Stoinis holds nerve to seal thrilling win

India missed a chance to run out Maxwell as well as dropping him

Twenty20 international, Brisbane: Australia 158-4 (17 overs): Maxwell 46 India 169-7 (17 overs): Dhawan 76 Australia win by four runs (DLS method) Scorecard

Australia held on for a thrilling victory over India in the first Twenty20 international in Brisbane.

Chasing 174 from 17 overs, India needed 13 from the final over but Marcus Stoinis took two wickets in consecutive balls to seal victory by four runs.

Glenn Maxwell top scored with 46 as the hosts made 158-4 before rain intervened and India were set a revised total via the Duckworth Lewis Stern method.

Shikhar Dhawan hit 76 and Dinesh Karthik 30 but India fell just short.

Dhawan's brilliant innings had given the tourists hope in their difficult chase but when he fell with the score 105-4, Australia were clear favourites.

India needed 60 runs from the final four overs but Karthik and Rishabh Pant gave India the edge with a blistering fifth-wicket partnership of 51 from 24 balls.

However, Pant fell for 20 in the penultimate over and Karthik was the second of two wickets in two balls in the final over as he tried to clear the ropes.

Australia lead the three-match series 1-0 with the second match taking place on Friday in Melbourne.

Australia hold nerve... just

India's seesawing run chase was played in a wild atmosphere in Brisbane, with large support for India.

Dhawan had given the innings impetuous with 10 fours and two sixes in his fine knock but the lack of support looked likely to cost India with opener Rohit Sharma, number three KL Rahul and captain Virat Kohli all deaprting cheaply.

Rahul and Kohli both fell to leg-spinner Adam Zampa who returned an impressive 2-22 from four overs and Dhawan eventually fell when he guided a catch to Jason Behrendorff on the third man boundary from a Billy Stanlake bouncer.

However, India made themselves favourites with a brilliant 14th over.

Karthik and Pant hit seamer Andrew Tye for 25 runs, with each batsman hitting a six and a four, helped also by two wides.

That took the required runs to 35 from three overs.

In the 16th over, Pant tried to scoop Tye over third man and was caught at point but a four from the final ball by Karthik left the match in the balance with one over remaining.

Crucially new batsman Krunal Pandya was on strike and after scrambling a two of the first ball, he missed the second and was caught brilliantly by a diving Maxwell on the third delivery.

With 11 runs needed to win from the final three balls Karthik had little choice but to try and hit a boundary but he holed out next ball as Australia held on.