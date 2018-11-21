Ian Bell: Warwickshire and England batsman signed by Islamabad United in PSL

Ian Bell (right) helped Perth to Big Bash glory in 2017 alongside former England team-mate Tim Bresnan

Warwickshire batsman Ian Bell is among 11 English players - also including national one-day team captain Eoin Morgan - who have been signed for the Pakistan Super League in early 2019.

Bell will play alongside Notts' Samit Patel at Islamabad United, while Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone and Joe Denly are among others picked in the draft.

"I'm thrilled to join up with United, as reigning PSL champions," said Bell.

"The PSL is developing a reputation as one of the strongest T20 competitions."

The 36-year-old has twice been a trophy winner in global T20 cricket, with the Birmingham Bears in 2014 and Perth Scorchers in 2017.

And he hopes to add a third success by helping United defend their trophy in a competition that will also feature former Australia skipper Steve Smith, ex-South Africa captain AB De Villiers, West Indies World T20 winners Carlos Brathwaite, Darren Sammy and Dwayne Bravo, and most of Pakistan's top players.

"We'll be going head-to-head with some of the biggest names in the T20 game," added 36-year-old Bell.

"I have played with England in the UAE and Pakistan and I hope I can use my experience to make a major contribution for United and to mount a challenge for back-to-back titles."

How it works in the PSL

Because of the continuing security issues that have affected the Pakistan national side for the past decade, most of the tournament will be played in the Persian Gulf.

Last year, all the group games were played in the United Arab Emirates, either at the Dubai Sports City Stadium or the Sharjah Stadium.

The last two of the three Qualifying finals were then played back in Pakistan at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

The final, in which Islamabad United beat Peshawar Zalmi, was at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Morgan, who played for Peshawar Zalmi in 2017, will return to Karachi Kings, his 10th different T20 outfit, having also played for Middlesex, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata Knight Riders, Sydney Thunder (twice), Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kings XI Punjab and Barbados Tridents.

And one of Bell's colleagues at United, Worcestershire's South African fast bowler Wayne Parnell, will be at his 11th different global club.

Parnell, who was in Worcestershire's winning T20 Blast side in September, has also played for Barbados Tridents, Cape Cobras, Delhi Daredevils, Glamorgan, Kabul Zwanan, Kent, Pune Warriors, Sussex and Warriors.

English county players at the PSL

Peshawar Zalmi

Chris Jordan (Sussex), Liam Dawson (Hampshire) Dawid Malan (Middlesex), Wayne Madsen (Derbyshire)

Islamabad United

Ian Bell (Bears), Samit Patel (Notts), Wayne Parnell (Worcestershire)

Quetta Gladiators

Rilee Rossouw (Hampshire), Harry Gurney (Notts)

Karachi Kings

Eoin Morgan (Middlesex), Ravi Bopara (Essex), Liam Livingstone (Lancashire), Colin Ingram (Glamorgan)

Sixth Team