Phil Salt: Sussex batsman signs contract extension

Salt has been selected by teams for the T10 League and Pakistan Super League this winter

Sussex opening batsman Phil Salt has signed an extension to his contract.

The 22-year-old was Sussex's second-highest run-scorer as they finished third in Division Two of the County Championship, in what was his first full season at the club.

The Sussex academy graduate also scored 355 runs during the Sharks' run to the final of the T20 Blast.

Salt told the club's website: "Sussex is definitely the place where I want to continue playing my cricket."

The club have not disclosed how long the extension is.