Women's World T20: Australia beat West Indies to reach final

Australia captain Meg Lanning's score of 31 was her best of the tournament so far

ICC Women's World Twenty20, Antigua Australia 142-5 (20 overs): Healy 46, Lanning 31, Haynes 25no West Indies 71 (17.2 overs): Perry 2-2, Gardner 2-15, Kimmince 2-17 Australia won by 71 runs Scorecard

Australia moved into the final of the Women's World T20 as they comfortably beat hosts West Indies by 71 runs.

Alyssa Healy top scored for Australia with 46 off 38 balls, captain Meg Lanning made 31 and Rachael Haynes hit a rapid 25 as they reached 142-5.

But the West Indies lost two wickets inside the opening three overs and were bowled out for 71 in 17.2 overs.

England play India in the second semi-final, starting at 00:00 GMT on Friday, with the final taking place on Sunday.

The first semi-final was a repeat of the 2016 final, which West Indies won by eight wickets to win the competition for the first time.

They had won all four of their group games in 2018 and made a bright start in the semi-final, restricting Australia to 71-2 after 12 overs on a slow pitch, despite Healy's fine innings - her fourth score of more than 35 in four innings.

Deandra Dottin dismissed Lanning but Dottin's next over went for 18 as Haynes' 15-ball innings helped Australia to a competitive total after being put in to bat first by the hosts.

West Indies had successfully chased down England's 115-8 in their final group game, but they had Hayley Matthews brilliantly run out by Healy in the second over, with Dottin bowled by Ellyse Perry in the third.

The hosts then fell to 27-4 and never looked like reaching their target, with two wickets apiece for Perry, Delissa Kimmince and Ashleigh Gardner.

A number of West Indies players were in tears late on as Australia cruised to victory.

Australia are aiming to win the tournament for a fourth time, after successes in 2010, 2012 and 2014.

'A really awesome win'

Australia's Alyssa Healy said: "They left a bit of fluffyness on the top of the pitch. As soon as we got over 120 I knew our bowlers would do the job.

"We loved coming into this game as underdogs and we really thrived on that. We need to celebrate this win, [then] get back as a group. It is a really awesome win."

Australia captain Meg Lanning said: "We were so ready for tonight's game, it's a very happy group but we know it's one more game to go.

"Conditions were tough, we knew we were around par and we knew if we got a couple of early wickets we could get the job done. Rachael Haynes did really well to get us to 140."

West Indies captain Stafanie Taylor said: "We looked at the pitch and felt that bowling first was the better option.

"We let them get away in the last six overs but I believe that as batters we didn't bat properly. Everyone is different. We came into this game with a lot of confidence, it's just one of those days.

"I want to thank all of the fans, the crowd was fantastic coming out and supporting us. We are sorry we couldn't get across the line."