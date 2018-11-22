Glamorgan's Marchant de Lange returns to action after six month injury

Fast bowler De Lange made his international Twenty20 debut for South Africa in 2012

Glamorgan's South African fast bowler Marchant de Lange has returned to action after a six month absence.

De Lange did not play for Glamorgan after May because of persistent hamstring trouble, restricting him to three Championship and three One-Day Cup matches.

He took 2-36 and 1-16 in his first two games back for Durban Heat in South Africa's T20 tournament.

De Lange remains under contract for Glamorgan in 2019.