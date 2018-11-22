Glamorgan's Marchant de Lange returns to action after six month injury
-
- From the section Cricket
Glamorgan's South African fast bowler Marchant de Lange has returned to action after a six month absence.
De Lange did not play for Glamorgan after May because of persistent hamstring trouble, restricting him to three Championship and three One-Day Cup matches.
He took 2-36 and 1-16 in his first two games back for Durban Heat in South Africa's T20 tournament.
De Lange remains under contract for Glamorgan in 2019.