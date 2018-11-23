Women's World T20: Heather Knight reflects on 'bumpy ride' to final

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: England beat India to reach World T20 final

ICC Women's World Twenty20 final: Australia v England Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua Date: Saturday, 24 November Start time: 20:00 local time (00:00 GMT, Sunday 25 November) Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary, in-play video highlights and live text commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and via the BBC Sport website & app

England have reached the Women's World Twenty20 final after "a bumpy ride" over the last 18 months, according to captain Heather Knight.

England will play Australia on Saturday night - their fourth World T20 final - after beating India in a one-sided semi-final despite lacking key players.

"It's been a bumpy ride, but the resilience the girls have shown in the last 18 months has been outstanding," Knight told BBC Test Match Special.

"Hopefully that'll be important again."

Wicketkeeper Sarah Taylor missed the tournament in the West Indies because of the ongoing management of her anxiety issues, while all-rounder Katherine Brunt was ruled out with a back injury on the eve of the tournament.

England's preparations were also hampered by heavy rain on the island of St Lucia which wiped out a warm-up game and their opening group game against Sri Lanka, but unbeaten half-centuries from Natalie Sciver and Amy Jones saw them home against India comfortably.

"It's not been an easy ride as we've lost players and had a lot of rain in St Lucia," said Knight.

"Amy and Nat are housemates as well, they know each other inside-out so for them to get us home was very special."

The unusual preparation for facing India's all-spin attack also involved assistant coach Alastair Maiden bowling from a kneeling position to England's top order, in an attempt to replicate the action of the diminutive Poonam Yadav.

"We know how effective Poonam can be - so Ali Maiden bowled leg-spin to us on his knees as he's 6ft 3ins, just a bit taller than Poonam," Knight explained.

"The way our spinners bowled in the middle was outstanding - Kirstie Gordon has been outstanding on her first tour.

"I was a bit surprised by the fields India set, but they'd done it all tournament. I think spin's going to play a part again in the final as it looks like a similar pitch."

Media playback is not supported on this device World T20: Best bits as England & Australia make the final

'India bottled it' - TMS analysis

Former England captain Charlotte Edwards on BBC Test Match Special: "It was just poor shot options from India, It didn't surprise me, I've seen it before. They bottled it today. Could they handle the pressure situation? No they couldn't. They clearly have the talent to post a bigger score than they did today.

"India just wanted to hang the ball out wide, which had worked for them when they were defending 160, but I couldn't believe it as they just didn't look like taking a wicket.

"So many balls went through mid-wicket, it was criminal - it hasn't lost them the game, the batters lost them the game, but they could have made it much easier.

"The two best tactical teams are going to be in the final. With the depth and the bowling options Australia have, they have to go in as favourites. England will need to be at their very best as Australia will have better plans, they won't just keep chucking spin at England."