Women's World T20 final: England want to 'go down in history'

ICC Women's World T20 final: England v Australia Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua. Date: Saturday 24 November (00:00 GMT, Sunday) Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary, in-play video highlights and live text commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and via the BBC Sport website & app

England captain Heather Knight says beating Australia in Saturday night's World T20 final is a "chance to cement ourselves in history".

Knight wants to emulate the success of the England team of 2009, who were concurrent world one-day and T20 champions.

"We look back at 2009, and that's a quality team in the history of women's cricket," Knight said.

England are the reigning 50-over champions, beating India in the final.

In order to be the undisputed white-ball team in the world, England will need to beat in-form Australia, who cruised to the final following a 71-run victory over hosts and defending champions West Indies.

Knight, 27, who led her team to a comfortable eight-wicket win over India for a spot in the final, expects a "really good and tight" game against Australia.

She said: "You can't really ignore that it's the old enemy, can you? It's probably the two best teams in the world historically over the last few years, and we've had some amazing games of cricket recently.

"We had the Ashes series we drew out in Australia and a really good T20 series out there for us, where we won 2-1, and the game to finish off the series was a real thriller.

"It's a real achievement [making the final], especially considering the inexperience we've brought to this tournament, and the girls are massively excited."

The final starts at midnight UK time on Saturday night/Sunday morning, as Australia chase their fourth World T20 title.