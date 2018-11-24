Sri Lanka v England: Tourists on top after hosts collapse on day two

Adil Rashid (second from right) took 5-49 in a superb spell either side of tea to spark Sri Lanka's collapse

Third Test, Colombo (day two) England 336 (Bairstow 110, Stokes 57, Sandakan 5-95) & 3-0 Sri Lanka 240: Karunaratne 83, Dhananjaya 73, Rashid 5-49, Stokes 3-30 England lead by 99 runs Scorecard

England took control of the third Test with eight wickets in the final session of day two as Sri Lanka collapsed in Colombo.

The hosts had reached 173-1 in reply to England's 336 but lost nine wickets for 67 runs to be dismissed for 240.

Adil Rashid claimed Test-best figures of 5-49 and a run-out, Ben Stokes took 3-30 and Keaton Jennings held four fine catches at short leg.

England were 3-0, leading by 99, when bad light ended play early.

Dimuth Karunaratne hit 83 and Dhananjaya de Silva made 73 in a stand of 142 to put Sri Lanka on top approaching the tea interval.

But Dhananjaya's dismissal gave England an opening and they ruthlessly ran through the rest of the order to take a step closer to winning every Test in a series in Sri Lanka for the first time.

The tourists have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Rashid and Stokes scramble Sri Lanka

Leg-spinner Rashid bowled only one over before lunch and returned to the attack with Sri Lanka 148-1 to begin a wonderful, match-turning spell of 5-43 in 12.5 overs.

His first wicket was a somewhat innocuous delivery that Dhananjaya pushed to Jennings at short leg, but Rashid bowled with real verve after tea, finding a heady mix of dip, turn and bounce.

He got one to lift at Karunaratne, who edged it into his pad which sent the ball looping up to give Jennings the easiest of catches, before a brilliant googly deceived Roshen Silva into an inside edge that Jennings grabbed one-handed.

Rashid had Kusal Mendis prodding a late cut to Stokes at first slip before finishing off Sri Lanka's tail by running out Lakshan Sandakan and removing last man Malinda Pushpakumara lbw for 13.

Stokes provided excellent support from the other end, extracting pace and bounce from the best batting pitch of the series.

All three of his wickets were caught behind. Wicketkeeper Ben Foakes took a superb low effort when Angelo Mathews miscued a pull off the toe end, before Niroshan Dickwella glanced one down leg and Dilruwan Perera fended loosely at a ball angled across him.

Jennings catches everything

Keaton Jennings equalled the record for the most catches by an England outfielder in a Test innings

Sri Lanka had made an assured start to their innings when Jennings made the first of his four vital interventions. He showed tremendous anticipation at short leg to move in sync with the advancing Danushka Gunathilaka, ensuring he was there to gather once the opener edged a slog off his pad and into Jennings' stomach.

England were still flat in the field as Karunaratne and Dhananjaya accumulated with ease and nullified the threat of Jack Leach and Moeen Ali, with Joe Root dropping the batsmen on two and 42 respectively, each time at first slip off Stuart Broad.

But Jennings, who took a sublime one-handed catch and combined with Foakes for another in the second Test, had only just started.

He stayed low and still to make a tough take off the full face of Dhananjaya's bat look easy, before rising up quickly to grab Karunaratne's edge in front of his face.

It is tough to call which of Jennings' takes was the most impressive - his first catch showed shrewd anticipation and his fourth displayed remarkable reactions, holding on one-handed low to his left to remove Roshen.

England are perhaps fortunate that events conspired to return Jennings to short leg - Rory Burns started the series there before taking a blow to the back of the head in the first Test - but he has made the position his own now.

England overcome sloppy start

Sri Lanka's capitulation somewhat glossed over two poor sessions from England, not least the start of the day when they managed to add only 24 runs for their final three wickets.

They got their approach wrong - veering too far from positive into reckless, as summed up by Moeen lofting Dilruwan to long-off, an over after he had played two sumptuous cover drives.

Broad was bowled for a duck, trying to paddle sweep Sandakan, who finished with a Test-best 5-95.

Leach then tried to launch Dilruwan into the stands but Mathews retreated to complete a tremendous catch over his shoulder in the covers.

It may not prove decisive, but England will be concerned that they could manage only 336, having been 235-3 on a pitch they should have easily scored over 400 on.

Sri Lanka's record collapse - stats