Clare Connor: England women's cricket boss rules out applying to be men's chief

England women's cricket boss Clare Connor has ruled out applying to become men's chief because the women's game is "on the eve of something special".

Andrew Strauss stepped down as England's director of cricket in October, with Andy Flower in an interim role until a replacement is found.

But Connor, 42, says she already has the "best job in the world".

"I still have unfinished business and things excite me all the time," she told BBC Radio 5 live's Sportsweek,

England won the Women's World Cup in 2017 but they were well beaten by Australia in Sunday's Women's World Twenty20 final in the West Indies.

However, Connor said the team's performance in the tournament has left "plenty to be proud of".

"We have been able to build a talent pathway and the women's game is so progressive - but I want to ensure we have more depth," she added.

"I have been watching Cricket Australia with envy. They have 100 professional players to choose from and we have 20, so there is clearly a gap."

Connor said "significant investment", both domestically and at international level, has proved pivotal to the progression of the women's game over the past four years. However, the former England all-rounder added that there is still "a long way to travel".

The Kia Super League, a six-team domestic women's Twenty20 competition, was introduced in England in 2016.

Its formation has been described as "instrumental" to England's 2017 World Cup success and the tournament was extended for 2018 so each side faced each other five times at home and away.

Women's World T20 final - defeat, but encouraging signs

England were overpowered by Australia in the Women's World T20 final, losing by eight wickets with five overs to spare in Antigua as the Southern Stars won the title for the fourth time.

However, they are World Cup winners - beating India in a thrilling final in July 2017 - and during Connor's 10 years as the England and Wales Cricket Board's director of women's cricket, players have received central contracts for the first time.

Connor said Sunday's final was a "difficult" game to watch, with a poor start by England ultimately proving to be their downfall.

They began the tournament without two of their most experienced players - opening bowler Katherine Brunt and wicketkeeper-batter Sarah Taylor - but Connor was pleased to see young players who have come through the talent pathway "step up" in their absence, notably Natalie Sciver and Sophia Dunkley.

"It was a disappointing end to the campaign but there is plenty to be proud," she said.

"Heather Knight's leadership was outstanding but we got off to bad start and weren't able to put partnerships together.

"Brunt and Taylor are significant, highly experienced, world-class players but it was good to see players like Nat Sciver step up and take the ball.

"It showed we had more depth than I thought."