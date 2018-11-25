Sri Lanka v England: Tourists near series whitewash after punishing hosts on day three

England need six wickets to complete a 3-0 series win over Sri Lanka

Third Test, Colombo (day three) England 336 (Bairstow 110, Stokes 57, Sandakan 5-95) & 230: Buttler 64, Dilruwan 5-88 Sri Lanka 240 (Karunaratne 83, Dhananjaya 73, Rashid 5-49) & 53-4: Moeen 2-16 Sri Lanka need 274 runs to win; England need six wickets Scorecard

England moved a step closer to a first series whitewash in Sri Lanka after punishing their sloppy hosts on day three of the third Test in Colombo.

The tourists fell to 39-4 early on, but Jos Buttler hit a calm 64 as England posted 230 to set Sri Lanka 327 to win.

The home side closed on 53-4, still needing another 274 runs, after Moeen Ali struck twice and Jack Leach and Ben Stokes claimed one wicket each.

England have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Unless Sri Lanka pull off an unlikely highest successful chase at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground, England will win every Test in a series on the island for the first time in their history.

More to follow.