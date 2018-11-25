Sri Lanka v England: Tourists near series whitewash after punishing hosts on day three

By Jack Skelton

England players celebrate after Jack Leach removes Dhananjaya de Silva lbw late on day three of the third Test in Colombo
England need six wickets to complete a 3-0 series win over Sri Lanka
Third Test, Colombo (day three)
England 336 (Bairstow 110, Stokes 57, Sandakan 5-95) & 230: Buttler 64, Dilruwan 5-88
Sri Lanka 240 (Karunaratne 83, Dhananjaya 73, Rashid 5-49) & 53-4: Moeen 2-16
Sri Lanka need 274 runs to win; England need six wickets
Scorecard

England moved a step closer to a first series whitewash in Sri Lanka after punishing their sloppy hosts on day three of the third Test in Colombo.

The tourists fell to 39-4 early on, but Jos Buttler hit a calm 64 as England posted 230 to set Sri Lanka 327 to win.

The home side closed on 53-4, still needing another 274 runs, after Moeen Ali struck twice and Jack Leach and Ben Stokes claimed one wicket each.

England have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Unless Sri Lanka pull off an unlikely highest successful chase at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground, England will win every Test in a series on the island for the first time in their history.

More to follow.

