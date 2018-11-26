Azhar Ali: Somerset sign Pakistan batsman for 2019

Azhar Ali quit as Pakistan captain in February 2017

Somerset have signed Pakistan batsman Azhar Ali for the 2019 county season.

The 33-year-old had a short spell with the Division One side last season, scoring over 400 runs in seven County Championship games.

Azhar, who is currently playing for his country in a Test series against New Zealand in United Arab Emirates, will be available for the Championship and One-Day Cup.

"I am really pleased to be going back," Azhar told the Somerset website.

"Somerset is a special club and it was a pleasure to play for them in 2018. There was a really good atmosphere in the dressing room and there are some very good players at the club.

"The supporters were excellent, and I look forward to seeing everyone again next year."