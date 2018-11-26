Azhar Ali: Somerset sign Pakistan batsman for 2019
Somerset have signed Pakistan batsman Azhar Ali for the 2019 county season.
The 33-year-old had a short spell with the Division One side last season, scoring over 400 runs in seven County Championship games.
Azhar, who is currently playing for his country in a Test series against New Zealand in United Arab Emirates, will be available for the Championship and One-Day Cup.
"I am really pleased to be going back," Azhar told the Somerset website.
"Somerset is a special club and it was a pleasure to play for them in 2018. There was a really good atmosphere in the dressing room and there are some very good players at the club.
"The supporters were excellent, and I look forward to seeing everyone again next year."