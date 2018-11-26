Simon Harmer: Bowler extends Essex contract until end of 2021

Simon Harmer in action for Essex
Simon Harmer took 72 Championship wickets in 2017 as Essex won the Division One title

Essex off-break bowler Simon Harmer has signed a contract extension, which will keep him at the club until the end of the 2021 campaign.

The 29-year-old has taken 129 wickets over the past two Championship seasons.

"Harmy is a world-class bowler who can do serious damage with the ball," Essex head coach Anthony McGrath told the club website.

"He's such a vital part of the bowling attack, so I'm thrilled he'll be here for the foreseeable future."

