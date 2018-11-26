Simon Harmer: Bowler extends Essex contract until end of 2021

Simon Harmer took 72 Championship wickets in 2017 as Essex won the Division One title

Essex off-break bowler Simon Harmer has signed a contract extension, which will keep him at the club until the end of the 2021 campaign.

The 29-year-old has taken 129 wickets over the past two Championship seasons.

"Harmy is a world-class bowler who can do serious damage with the ball," Essex head coach Anthony McGrath told the club website.

"He's such a vital part of the bowling attack, so I'm thrilled he'll be here for the foreseeable future."