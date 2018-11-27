Glamorgan Cricket: County play extra match outside Cardiff

Michael Hogan led Glamorgan in the 2018 Championship

Glamorgan will play an extra Championship home game away from Cardiff in 2019, when their Sophia Gardens headquarters is being used to stage World Cup matches.

The venue for the Gloucestershire match on 14 May is yet to be announced.

The county host Northants in the Cardiff four-day opener on Thursday 11 April, before starting the One-Day Cup.

They face Derbyshire over four days in Swansea from 10 June, and Lancashire visit Colwyn Bay on 18 August.

The One-Day Cup starts earlier on 17 April, before a likely down-grading in 2020 when it will coincide with the ECB's new franchise-based competition.

All four One-Day Cup home games will be staged at Sophia Gardens.

The switch means that the bulk of the Championship - nine of the 14 games - will be played between mid-May and mid-July.

Glamorgan supporters will benefit from a Championship trip to neighbours Worcestershire in September, but have only one day's action at Lord's in 2019 with the four-day Middlesex away game being played at Radlett in Hertfordshire.

The Vitality Blast fixtures will be announced at 17:00 GMT on Tuesday.

Glamorgan are expected to interview candidates for the Director of Cricket job in early December, with the process of recruiting a new head coach to replace Robert Croft starting after that appointment.

Former Glamorgan captain and head coach Matthew Maynard will take temporary charge of the county's winter training.