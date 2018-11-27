Kia Super League: Surrey Stars start defence at Yorkshire Diamonds

Surrey Stars are captained by England international Nat Sciver

Defending Women's Super League champions Surrey Stars will begin their 2019 campaign at Yorkshire Diamonds.

The 20-over competition, featuring six teams, begins on 6 August with three sides going through to Finals Day at Hove on Sunday, 1 September.

The other opening-day fixtures see Lancashire Thunder host Southern Vipers and Western Storm travel to 2018 finalists Loughborough Lightning.

This will be the fourth and final instalment of the tournament.

It is being replaced in 2020 by a new 100-ball city-based competition where women's and men's franchises will run in tandem.

Surrey thumped Loughborough Lightning by 66 runs in the 2018 final, with Lizelle Lee scoring 104 off 58 balls.