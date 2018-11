Australia are the holders, having won the trophy in England in 2015 and retained it after a drawn series down under in 2017

The Women's Ashes is again decided by all formats.

July

2 1st ODI, Leicester

4 2nd ODI, Leicester

7 3rd ODI, Canterbury

18-21 Only Test, Taunton

26 1st Twenty20 international, Chelmsford

28 2nd Twenty20 international, Hove

31 3rd Twenty20 international, Bristol

NB Fixtures and start times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made