Temba Bavuma: Northants sign South Africa batsman for part of 2019 season
Northants have signed South Africa batsman Temba Bavuma for part of the 2019 county season.
The 28-year-old will join up with the second-tier side for eight County Championship matches between May and July.
He has scored 1,488 runs in 31 Test appearances for his country.
"Signing a player of his international stature underlines our ambitions. His Test experience will bring an added dimension," chief executive Ray Payne.