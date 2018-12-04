Katie McGill: Scotland Women aiming for top level of cricket

Getting to a World Cup remains the aim for Scotland Women as they seek to bounce back from this summer's disappointment, says Katie McGill.

Scotland missed out on a place at November's World Twenty20 after losing to Bangladesh by 49 runs in their Qualifier semi-final in July.

McGill admits that the squad were upset by the result but believes they are capable of reaching future tournaments.

"It was a huge disappointment," said the all-rounder.

"It was an emotional camp at the time - we built ourselves up and had genuine belief that we could do it."

The Wildcats are currently 11th in the ICC Women's T20I standings, the highest ranked associate member.

"Getting into the World Cup is still our aim and I don't think that will change," said the 26-year-old.

All of Scotland Women's cricketers are part-time and most juggle cricket with full-time jobs or studies.

McGill is studying for a PhD at the University of Edinburgh, investigating the effects of head injuries in sport.

"It would be incredible just to get the chance to play at that level and prove that the work pays off," said McGill, who has over 50 international caps.

"I don't like calling it sacrifice because I've chosen to do this and I love it, but to get to play at that level would make it all worth it."