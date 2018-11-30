Ireland to face Afghanistan in first oversees Test in March

Dublin-born Andrew Balbirnie has won 86 caps with Ireland

Ireland's first overseas Test match will take place on 17-21 March with Afghanistan their opponents in India.

It will be the finale of a nine-match series against the Afghans, beginning on 23 February, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Dehradun.

Ireland played their first men's Test against Pakistan at Malahide in May.

"Afghanistan are a quality side with world-class players - it'll be a great challenge in their 'home' conditions," said Irish batsman Andrew Balbirnie.

The series also includes five one-day internationals and three T20 internationals.

It starts with T20s on 23, 24 and 26 February before the ODIs on 2,4,7,9 and 12 March.

"The Afghanistan series is a major step forward for Irish cricket as the tour is the first one as a Full Member.

"It will no doubt be a test for the entire squad - taking on Afghanistan in subcontinent conditions will require a level of adjustment by both our batting and bowling units.

"The level and regularity of top-quality international cricket in 2019 will be exciting for Irish cricket fans.

"The year will start with this Afghanistan series, and will involve a busy home schedule of matches involving multiple Full Member nations - starting with an ODI against England at Malahide in May.

"There's also the Lord's Test against England in July, and the year will end with the T20 World Cup Qualifier tournament in October."