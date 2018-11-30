Tom Banton: Somerset wicketkeeper signs contract extension until 2020
Somerset wicketkeeper Tom Banton has signed a contract extension to stay with the County Championship runners-up until the end of 2020.
The England Under-19s player has featured 13 times across all formats for Somerset since making his T20 Blast debut against Middlesex in July 2017.
Banton, 20, made his first-class bow against Surrey at Taunton in September.
Somerset director of cricket Andy Hurry said: "Tom has a very high ceiling and he is on an upward trajectory."