Tom Lace: Derbyshire sign batsman on loan from Middlesex

Lace scored 322 runs for Middlesex in the Second XI Championship last season.

Derbyshire have signed batsman Tom Lace on loan from Middlesex for the 2019 county season.

The 20-year old will be available for all three formats, excluding any fixtures against Middlesex.

Lace made four appearances, including his first-class debut, on loan at Derbyshire in 2018, scoring 219 runs.

"Tom is a young lad with a good technique, giving us another option at the top of the order," said Dave Houghton, Derbyshire's head of cricket.

