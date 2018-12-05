Dimitri Mascarenhas leaves Essex assistant head coach role

Dimitri Mascarenhas played 20 one-day internationals and 14 T20 games for England between 2007 and 2009

Dimitri Mascarenhas has left his post of assistant head coach and bowling lead with Essex at the conclusion of his contract.

The ex-Hampshire and Essex all-rounder, 41, joined the Chelmsford-based side at the start of the 2018 season, but has opted not to renew his deal.

"Dimi is a highly sought-after coach with global experience," head coach Anthony McGrath told the club website.

"However, his departure allows us to re-evaluate the coaching set-up."