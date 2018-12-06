Ireland to play West Indies and Bangladesh in ODI series

Ireland's Kevin O'Brien holds the record for the fastest century scored at a World Cup

Ireland are to host the West Indies and Bangladesh in a one-day international tri-series in May.

The games at Malahide and Clontarf will bring the number of men's international fixtures being staged in Ireland next year to 16.

The Irish will also face England, Afghanistan and Zimbabwe in ODI games.

The highlight of their 2019 calendar is the four-day Test match against England at Lord's on 24-27 July, which will be Ireland's second at the top level.

Ireland played their first ever Test match in May 2018, losing by five wickets to Pakistan at Malahide.

The ODI tri-series starts on 3 May, with the final on 17 May.