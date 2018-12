England, West Indies, Bangladesh & Afghanistan in Ireland 2019

England in Ireland

May

3 ODI: Ireland v England, Malahide

ODI tri-series

5 Ireland v West Indies, Clontarf

7 West Indies v Bangladesh, Clontarf

9 Ireland v Bangladesh, Malahide

11 Ireland v West Indies, Malahide

13 West Indies v Bangladesh, Malahide

15 Ireland v Bangladesh, Clontarf

17 Final, Malahide

Afghanistan in Ireland

19 1st ODI, Stormont

21 2nd ODI, Stormont

