Joe Root: England captain signs new three-year Yorkshire contract

Joe Root has scored 10,297 first-class runs and taken 40 first-class wickets since his 2010 debut

England Test captain Joe Root has signed a new three-year contract with County Championship side Yorkshire.

The 27-year-old from Sheffield is a product of the county's academy.

"It's an opportunity to not just perform on the field but to offer as much as I can to the rest of the group," Root told Yorkshire's website.

"I [want to] hand as much experience as I can to the younger guys in particular, and really give them the opportunity to learn if they want it."

Root captained Yorkshire to the County Championship title in 2014 as they clinched their first title in 13 years at Trent Bridge, and helped them defend their crown in 2015.

He is set to play for Sydney Thunder in this winter's Twenty20 Big Bash League in Australia.

International commitments restricted Root to just three Championship outings for Yorkshire in 2018, with the right-hander scoring 97 runs at an average of 16.16.

"The amount of international cricket there is makes it very difficult to come and play for Yorkshire, but it makes it that little bit more special when you do get the opportunity to," he said.

"I'll try and do everything I can for the rest of the group and for the club to hopefully do something special in the coming seasons."