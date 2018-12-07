Alex Blake: Kent batsman signs contract extension

Alex Blake averaged 40.75 in the One-Day Cup in 2018

Batsman Alex Blake has signed a contract extension to keep him at Kent until the end of the 2020 season.

The 29-year-old has spent his whole career with the county and helped them reach One-Day Cup final in 2018.

"I'm delighted to have committed my foreseeable future to my home county at this very exciting time for the club," he told the club website.

"I hope I can help the club to achieve success in every way possible over the next two years and beyond."

Kent will play in Division One of the County Championship in 2019 after winning promotion from the second division last season.