Amy Jones: England keeper overshadowed by Ellyse Perry on Women's Big Bash debut

Jones added 77 for the first wicket with captain Elyse Villani, before being bowled by Dane van Niekerk

Women's Big Bash League, North Sydney Oval: Perth Scorchers 167-9 (20 overs): Jones 57, Bolton 40, Van Niekerk 3-32 Sydney Sixers 171-4 (18.4 overs): Perry 102*, Van Niekerk 32 Sydney Sixers won by six wickets Scorecard

England wicketkeeper Amy Jones hit a rapid half-century on her Women's Big Bash League debut but was overshadowed by Ellyse Perry's unbeaten hundred.

Jones, England's top scorer at the recent Women's World Twenty20, hit two sixes in her 57 from 29 balls as her Perth Scorchers side posted 167-9.

But Perry then smashed an unbeaten 102 from 59 balls as hosts Sydney Sixers cruised home at North Sydney Oval.

Jones' England and Scorchers team-mate Kate Cross took 0-38 from four overs.

The Scorchers were without Australia skipper Meg Lanning because of a back injury - but had no answer to the powerful Perry, who brought up her maiden WBBL century by hitting her 14th four with the scores level.