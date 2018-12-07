Hampshire: Tom Alsop, Joe Weatherley and Brad Wheal sign new contracts
Hampshire players Tom Alsop, Joe Weatherley and Brad Wheal have signed new contracts with the county.
They have agreed what the club website described as "long-term deals".
Alsop, 23, scored 72 in the One-Day Cup final victory against Kent last season and also kept wicket towards the end of the County Championship season.
Weatherley, 21, struck his maiden first-class century against Lancashire in 2018, while seam bowler Wheal, 22, is also a Scotland international.